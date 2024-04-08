Celtic's Idah can't wait for next Rangers clash

Celtic striker Adam Idah can't wait to take on Rangers at Parkhead after scoring at Ibrox on Sunday.

Idah put Celtic 3-2 in front late on, but it wasn't enough for all three points as Rabbi Matondo's injury-time strike levelled the scores.

“I was disappointed to not get the winner but look, we got a point at the end of the day and we’re happy with the point," he said.

“It’s frustrating not to get all three points but the boys dug in well, dug deep, performed well and we still have to play them at home.

“I thought the boys did excellent from start to finish and to get the early goal was amazing.

“It was crazy, my first time there was amazing. What the boys did without fans was fantastic.

“It was a good experience and now I am looking forward to playing them at home.

“We take each game as it comes now. We’ve got a game next Saturday [St Mirren] and that will be a good test for us and when this next game comes [against Rangers] I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.”