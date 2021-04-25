Celtics at Hornets: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for 4/25
The Boston Celtics will play the Charlotte Hornets on the afternoon of Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
After dropping a winnable game to the East’s first-place Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the sixth-place Celtics hope to bounce back with a road win against the eighth-place Hornets to continue their late-season resurgence, winners of seven of their last 10 games. Charlotte has been playing similarly well despite being without multiple starters, having won their last game and with six out of their previous 10 contests being wins.
A healthier Boston roster ought to win this contest handily, so long as they show up and respect their opponent.
Probable starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum - forward
Jaylen Brown - forward
Tristan Thompson - center
Marcus Smart - guard
Kemba Walker - guard
Charlotte Hornets
Myles Bridges - forward
Cody Martin - forward
PJ Washington - center
Devonte' Graham - guard
Terry Rozier - guard
How to watch or stream
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 4/25/21
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Injury reports
The Celtics look like they will be healthier than have been for several games now with only center Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) listed as out for the contest. The Hornets look to continue playing without former Boston forward Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain), Rookie of the Year candidate Lamelo Ball (right wrist fracture), guard Malik Monk (right foot sprain) and two-way guard Nate Darling (right ankle sprain).
