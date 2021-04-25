Celtics at Hornets: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for 4/25

The Boston Celtics will play the Charlotte Hornets on the afternoon of Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After dropping a winnable game to the East’s first-place Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the sixth-place Celtics hope to bounce back with a road win against the eighth-place Hornets to continue their late-season resurgence, winners of seven of their last 10 games. Charlotte has been playing similarly well despite being without multiple starters, having won their last game and with six out of their previous 10 contests being wins.

A healthier Boston roster ought to win this contest handily, so long as they show up and respect their opponent.

Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens explains Boston’s loss to the Nets, what needs to change https://t.co/xV5dyiGIhL — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 24, 2021

Probable starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - forward

Jaylen Brown - forward

Tristan Thompson - center

Marcus Smart - guard

Kemba Walker - guard

Charlotte Hornets

Myles Bridges - forward

Cody Martin - forward

PJ Washington - center

Devonte' Graham - guard

Terry Rozier - guard

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1386055129544105985?s=20

How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/25/21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1386106535173033988?s=20

Injury reports

The Celtics look like they will be healthier than have been for several games now with only center Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) listed as out for the contest. The Hornets look to continue playing without former Boston forward Gordon Hayward (right foot sprain), Rookie of the Year candidate Lamelo Ball (right wrist fracture), guard Malik Monk (right foot sprain) and two-way guard Nate Darling (right ankle sprain). This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=49445,49443,49432,49395] [listicle id=49449]

1

1