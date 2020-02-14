Celtics honor All-Stars Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum in last game before break

Are you ready for the 2020 NBA All-Star game? The Boston Celtics certainly are.

The C's owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca honored Kemba Walker and first-time All-Star Jayson Tatum ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Although they're teammates now, Walker and Tatum will be pitted against one another this weekend -- Walker will compete with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Team Giannis, while Tatum will take the court for LeBron James and Team LeBron this weekend.

Since joining the Celtics, Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range. Although he's not averaging 30-plus points per game, Walker's impact on the Celtics, as a whole, has been tremendous. He's helped guys like notable All-Star snub Jaylen Brown, and even Tatum blossom in the early stages of their respective careers.

Tatum is averaging 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists wile shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Since debuting with Boston during the 2017-18 season, Tatum has progressively gotten better and hasn't even reached his ceiling yet. Even former Celtics, and current Clippers head coach Doc Rivers marveled at Tatum's progression since being drafted third overall in 2017.

You can watch Tatum and Walker compete in the Skills Competition on Saturday, Feb. 15 and in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16.

