Celtics honor Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, Dalano Banton, Jaylen Brown at Blazers tilt

The Boston Celtics played the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden for one of their last tilts left on their slate of games. And while it was as unremarkable of a game as they come given the injuries and goals of both ball clubs, it was also a bit of a snapshot of history.

On one hand, it was the first return for a number of former Celtics players, including Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and Dalano Banton since they left the organization. On the other, it also saw star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown score the 10,000th point of his NBA career — not exactly a minor career milestone.

For the former, the team put together a video board tribute for all three former players with an emphasis (of course) on Timelord: which we have included below, courtesy of CLNS Media:

We also found another video board nod to Brown for his impressive milestone — advance to the next page to see that as well. Here’s Jaylen’s big moment, courtesy of Daniel Donabedian:

The Garden crowd honors Jaylen Brown for hitting 10K points. He then laughs it off with Kristaps Porzingis ☘️ pic.twitter.com/C8m9jyQOuo — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) April 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire