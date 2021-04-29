Celtics hold off late push by Hornets, win 120 – 111 with big games from Brown, Tatum, Nesmith

The Boston Celtics snapped their three-game winning streak at home on Wednesday night despite a late push by the Charlotte Hornets to try and steal a game at TD Garden, winning 120 – 111.

It was fueled by a 20-point first quarter from All-Star forward Jaylen Brown and finished by one of the better team efforts of the season. The Celtics jumped out to an early 20-point lead and never looked back in a near wire-to-wire win helping take some of the stink off of the last three games Boston has dropped. Brown led the Celtics with 38 points and 7 rebounds on a sizzling 13-of-23 shooting night, hitting 7-of-13 from deep and 5-of-6 from the line.

All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum added 35 points, 8 boards and as many assists while going a nearly as impressive 12-of-23 from the floor and 4-of-10 from 3, hitting 7 of his 8 attempts at the stripe.

Big man Tristan Thompson got the start in Robert Williams III's first game back after a long absence to knee soreness, scoring 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. Rookie small forward Aaron Nesmith put up a career-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks off the bench in his best all-around game as a pro to date. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1387554846887264257?s=20

The Celtics outrebounded the Hornets 54 to 33, and moved the ball well with 26 assists on the night. Boston now improves to 33 - 30 on the season, good enough for sole possession of the East's sixth-place spot. They next face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

