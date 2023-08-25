Celtics HoFer Kevin Garnett on who drives the Phoenix Suns’ bus this season

If you ask Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett which of the Phoenix Suns’ star players is the leader of the team, it won’t take The Big Ticket long to answer — Devin Booker. On a recent episode of the Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast, Garnett emphasized that Booker is the primary focal point of the team despite the addition of such luminary names as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, as well as the presence of former No. 1 pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Deandre Ayton.

A traditional post-up style might not be suitable for the Suns’ fast-paced, dynamic offensive strategy according to KG, who suggests Ayton become a versatile player, stretching the floor with 3-pointers and contributing as a screener and roller.

To hear more of Garnett’s assessment of the Western Conference’s newest superteam, check out the clip embedded below.

