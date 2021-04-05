The Celtics hit 21 3-pointers in 30-point route vs. the Hornets

The Boston Celtics won their second-straight game tonight on the heels of 21 made 3-pointers in a 30-point dominant victory over the Charlotte Hornets as the Celtics find themselves back at .500.

Though the start of the game looked like a lot of the recent Celtic losses, falling down by nine points early in the first quarter, Boston ultimately only trailed by one at the end of the first. The Celtics dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring the Hornets 73-44, including buzzer beating 3pointers to end both frames by Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.

Tonight’s victory was led by the mirage of 3-point shooting, as the Celtics hit 21 3-pointers by eight different players, led by Jaylen Brown, who hit 5-of-8 from downtown.

Brown, who was questionable to play prior to tonight's game due to a left knee contusion he suffered in last night's victory against the Rockets, scored 17 points on those 5 made 3-pointers along with 6 rebounds. Jayson Tatum led the way in scoring for the Celtics tonight, finishing with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while also becoming the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 5,000 points, per Tatum's mother on Twitter, of course. https://twitter.com/jaytatum0/status/1378884964083621888?s=20

Robert Williams comfort in the offense continues to increase game after game, finishing tonight with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, along with 2 steals and 1 block. Time Lord does it all. ladies and gents. Boston's sixth starter, Evan Fournier, continued his hot streak off the bench, scoring 17 points on 4-of-5 from 3-point land. If Fournier's scoring punch off the bench over the past few games becomes a constant, Boston's potential jumps to a a new level. The Celtics will look to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

