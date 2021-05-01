Celtics' Jayson Tatum drops 60 in historic 32-point comeback

Jacob Camenker
·3 min read
Highlights: Tatum's 60 helps C's complete historic comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't look like things were going to go well for the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the first half, the Spurs made 30 of their 42 shots (70.7 percent) and scored a whopping 77 points. Meanwhile, the C's were lucky to total 48, as the team had just 16 points in the first quarter. And 14 of those points came from Jayson Tatum.

It looked like the C's were going to struggle to their fourth loss in five games, but in the second half of the game, they sprang to life. Their offense suddenly started making shots and Tristan Thompson's rebounding (eight offensive boards) helped to generate second chances and key the Celtics offense.

As a result, they scored 95 total points in the second half and overtime to earn a 143-140 victory over the Spurs.

Jayson Tatum's contributions were the biggest reason that Boston was able to get back into the game. He totaled a career-high 60 points and did everything he could to put the team on his back to earn the victory.

Elsewhere, the Marcus Smart had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists while Aaron Nesmith put up 16 points in his second straight excellent performance off the bench. The two of them played a massive role in the Celtics' ability to erase a 32-point deficit and complete the largest comeback in Celtics history.

Here are the highlights from the Celtics' miraculous win over to the Spurs.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 143, Spurs 140

BOX SCORE

CELTICS' RECORD: 34-30

Celtics vs. Spurs highlights

Robert Williams gets the block, Tatum drains a 3:

Evan Fournier nails a transition 3-ball:

Jaylen Brown makes a deep 3 to cut into the Spurs lead:

Tatum gets an and-one to cut the lead to 10:

The Tatum takeover continues:

Marcus Smart hits a big-time 3-point shot to tie the game:

The C's take the lead late:

Jayson Tatum is a walking bucket:

Brown puts the C's ahead late in OT:

Celtics schedule

Sunday, May 2: vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. ET

