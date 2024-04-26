Celtics, Heat tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (46-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -9; over/under is 204

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference first round. The Heat defeated the Celtics 111-101 in the last matchup. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points.

The Heat are 32-20 against conference opponents. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 108.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Celtics are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 120.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Herro is averaging 16.1 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: day to day (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Jimmy Butler: out (mcl).

Celtics: Luke Kornet: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.