Celtics give Heat legend Dwyane Wade special gift before last game in Boston

The story of Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade's career cannot be told without mentioning the Boston Celtics.

The future Hall of Famer, who is retiring after this season, will play what should be his final game in Boston on Monday night when the C's host the Heat at TD Garden.

Monday's matchup will be Wade's 45th career regular-season game versus the Celtics, but it's the three playoff battles he had against Boston that will stay in the memory of fans across New England. The Celtics and Heat met in the 2010 first round (C's won 4-1), the 2011 Eastern Conference semifinals (Heat won 4-1) and 2012 Eastern Conference finals (Heat won 4-3). The last two series featured the Heat's "Big 3" of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Before Monday's game, the Celtics presented Wade with a special gift to celebrate his career, one that included a piece of the 2008 parquet floor. Check it out in the video below:

Very cool moment before the #Celtics/Heat game. Danny Ainge gave retiring @DwyaneWade a piece of the parquet to honor the battles DWade had with the Celtics during his HOF career pic.twitter.com/EyPWcfxynH — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 1, 2019

Wade and the Heat have a lot to play for Monday night. Miami is only a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. The Celtics also have a lot at stake: homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Boston currently leads the Indiana Pacers via tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed in the East.

The stage is certainly set for another (and likely final) classic matchup between Wade and the Celtics.

