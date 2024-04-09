Is Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla ready for the pressure of the postseason?

Is Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla ready for the pressure of the postseason? He has been to the precipice of making the 2023 NBA Finals, but he and his ball club cracked under pressure last time to fall to the Miami Heat in the 2o24 Eastern Conference Finals.

Can he build on that and bring Boston back to the league’s biggest stage this season? Will the Celtics’ big offseason acquisitions be enough to get the team their record 18th banner? On a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, Ryan and Tanguay sat down to discuss the pressure that falls on Mazzulla to bring home a championship this year.

Plus, Bob and Gary take a look around the league at who may give the C’s some trouble out of the East, and who besides the Nuggets could meet them in the Finals.

