Celtics-Hawks Takeaways: C's win but see plenty of defensive breakdowns vs. Hawks

Beating the Atlanta Hawks, not this year at least, should never be that difficult.

But doing so without your top scorer and your best perimeter defender … things could get interesting.

That certainly was the case on Monday for the Boston Celtics who made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 123-115 win.

"Down a couple guys, for us to battle … it was a great win," Boston's Gordon Hayward told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin following the win.

Boston was playing without Kemba Walker (sore left knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh).

Making up for Walker's absence on offense, plenty of Celtics were up to the challenge.

But filling in for Smart and his defensive presence?

Not so much.

Still, Boston (34-15) came away with its fourth straight win and continue to dominate their head-to-head series with the Hawks.

And this was one in which the Celtics seemingly had control of the game for most of the night, only to see their dominance evaporate in the fourth.

Several players stepped up for Boston, including Hayward who drained a back-to-back jumpers in the fourth after the Hawks had made it a one-possession game (103-101).

Hayward continues to be an X-factor for the Celtics with his ability to fill up the stat sheet in several categories.

Monday was no exception as he finished with 24 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists with a blocked shot as he played more at the point than usual due to the injuries to the team's backcourt.

"The beautiful thing is our team is so versatile," Hayward said. "Everyone brings it up at some time."

DOUBLE-J AT WORK

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were like a scoring relay team on Monday, with one getting it going offensively only to pass along the scoring torch to the other.

They would combine for 49 points, delivering the kind of 1-2 scoring punch the Celtics have benefited from all season.

Their scoring was even more important on Monday night with no Kemba Walker (sore left knee) or Marcus Smart (thigh bruise) available.

While Tatum (28 points) may be the first-time All-Star, there's little doubt that Brown's time will come soon as he finished with 21 points and five rebounds.

TRAE YOUNG

The second-year guard will be a starter in this month's All-Star game, and Monday's game was yet another reminder as to why Young is indeed one of the best players in the NBA.

He has Stephen Curry-like range with better-than-average court vision and quickness off the dribble.

Young creates problems on so many levels, not the least of which is scoring.

He led all players with 34 points to go with seven assists and three steals. But the Hawks All-Star made quite a few miscues to the tune of nine turnovers.

C'S DEFENSE

We have seen Boston's defense have an occasional breakdown here and there, but there were far too many moments on Monday when Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was visibly livid with his group's way-too-cool approach defensively - especially in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Huerter (23 points) made some big shots for sure, most of which were tightly contested by Jayson Tatum.

More concerning were the unfettered drives to the basket that the Hawks got over and over and over again in addition to the team's 15 turnovers - 13 of which came after the first quarter.

Boston managed to get the win, and got a few stops in the game's latter stages of play.

But this game was much closer than it should have been, in large part because of their defensive breakdowns in the second half.

