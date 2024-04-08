[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic's captivating 3-3 draw with Rangers on Sunday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Max: Celtic were in the ascendancy, 2-0 up and sitting relatively comfortably. The momentum shift comes, but Rangers didn’t have to earn it. The decision to give a ridiculous penalty changes the whole game.

Anon: Sensational first half of attacking football from Celtic, with very aggressive pressing. However, we paid the price for not taking our chances when we were in the ascendancy. This game should’ve been over by half-time and would’ve been had the central strikers received better service.

Adam: Regardless of what team you support, diving, playacting and VAR are ruining our game.

Gaz: Brilliant first half display - Rangers were on the ropes. A dubious penalty and Celtic taking their foot off the gas let Rangers back in. We need to get back to full fitness and last 90 minutes. A bit embarrassing for Rangers fans to boo their team off at half-time and then celebrate the draw like a win!

Joe: Phenomenal first half from Celtic but far too passive in the second. We allowed Rangers back into it with some dodgy passing and some dodgy officiating. Still all to play for but feels like two points dropped in a game that should have been wrapped up by the half-time whistle.

Gogsy: A feature of the game was the tactical fouling by Celtic, they committed 23 fouls in the game, which is a high number. Rangers conceded only 10. The tactical fouling worked well in the first half, but when it reduced in the second, Rangers built momentum and were able to twice come from behind. Cynical from Celtic.

Mark S: Disappointed not to get the win, but it's all in Celtic's hands now - especially with the game against them at home later. Rangers still haven’t beaten Celtic when it matters. Looking forward to it.

Mark T: We are a bit disappointed with a draw and they are happy. Just shows they know we are better team and probably feel they got away with one today. Win six games and we win the league. Simple as that.