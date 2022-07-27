Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce weighs in on a potential Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade

Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce may have grown up a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers but would grow up to become a Boston Celtics legend, playing the vast majority of his career in green and white, only dealt to the Brooklyn Nets after winning a title with the team that drafted him and several near-misses at the end of his prime years.

So The Truth knows a thing or two about the Celtics trading star players to the Nets, and the Kansas product weighed in on the rumors swirling around Boston star forward Jaylen Brown, who has been tied in reports to Brooklyn’s star forward Kevin Durant. Attending a showing for the Showtime “Point Gods” documentary premiere, airing on Showtime on July 29 at the Midnight Theater in midtown Manhattan, Pierce offered his opinion (via the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz) on whether the Celtics would deal Brown for Durant.

“Are we talking about the Celtics?” asked the Boston icon jokingly. “No, they aren’t going to that.” Starting to walk away from the Post’s Zach Brazilier as he attempted to follow up, Pierce repeated emphatically, “They aren’t going to do that.”

Celtics Lab 131: Examining the rumbles of a Jaylen Brown – Kevin Durant trade https://t.co/6hZo8fuFP4 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 25, 2022

Does The Truth know something the rest of us don’t? Or does he agree with us that such a move would be worth more than the cost while putting the Celtics in a position to perhaps have a better chance to win now at the expense of risking a long period of decline later?

Either way, we’re inclined to agree.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

The case against the Boston Celtics trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant Did the Boston Celtics find a diamond in the rough with JD Davison? Who benefits from the news breaking of the Boston Celtics engaging the Brooklyn Nets on a potential Kevin Durant trade? Celtics Lab 131: Examining the rumbles of a Jaylen Brown - Kevin Durant trade

Story continues

List

Charania: 'I haven't heard of any significant displeasure from Jaylen Brown' regarding the Boston Celtics

List

Taking a closer look at the rumored Boston Celtics interest in Kevin Durant

List

Reports: Boston Celtics in mix for possible Kevin Durant trade

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

List