Celtics guard Terry Rozier gets last laugh, shows up to Game 1 in Drew Bledsoe jersey

Celtics guard Terry Rozier showed up to TD Garden on Monday night rocking a Patriots Drew Bledsoe jersey, getting the last laugh in his feud with Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. (Getty Images)

Celtics guard Terry Rozier got the last word in his feud with Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe.

The Celtics, fresh off their headed first-round playoff series win against the Bucks, hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round of the playoffs on Monday night in Boston. Throughout the entire series with the Bucks, Rozier and Bledsoe were in a complete war of words off the court.

After the opening game in the series, in which Rozier knocked down a go-ahead 3 over Bledsoe, Rozier called Bledsoe “Drew Bledsoe,” the former New England Patriots quarterback. After Game 2 in the series, Bledsoe pretended not to know who Rozier was in his postgame press conference.

Naturally, after winning the battle on the court and advancing out the first round, the Boston guard took one last shot. Rozier showed up to TD Garden in an old-school, alternate Drew Bledsoe jersey on Monday night.

We're definitely here for #PettyRozier

(This is the only "Blesdoe" we acknowledge in New England) right @Patriots? pic.twitter.com/HZ5CvQWJA7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 30, 2018





Drew Bledsoe played for the Patriots from 1993-2001, before finishing out his career with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

Bledsoe responded by tweeting a picture of Rozier in the jersey after the game.

“This jersey ALWAYS loved the long ball!!!” Bledsoe wrote, tagging Rozier in the tweet.

This jersey ALWAYS loved the long ball!! @T_Rozzay3 pic.twitter.com/B2QcoY0rwA — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 1, 2018

Rozier explained the reasoning behind the jersey on TNT after the Celtics’ 117-101 win on Monday.

“I got love for my man Drew Bledsoe, even though we haven’t talked,” Rozier said with a smile. “I think he knows who I am, and I know who he is. That’s all that matters.”

Rozier sets the record straight on his Drew Bledsoe jersey pic.twitter.com/rWFfglFAYM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2018





He even put it back on for the postgame press conference.





So regardless of where you stand on the Bledsoe-Rozier beef, you have to admit that Rozier got the last laugh.

At least for now.

