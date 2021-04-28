Celtics guard Marcus Smart suspended for threatening referee

The NBA sometimes fines players for comments made to referees during games.

But suspending someone for that?

Marcus Smart must have really crossed a line.

NBA release:

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incidents took place during and after the Celtics’ 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 27

Smart will serve his suspension tonight when the Celtics play host to the Charlotte Hornets

Smart can run hot. That passion fuels his on-court success, but sometimes, he can go too far.

Boston’s loss to the Thunder was particularly frustrating.

With Kemba Walker injured and Smart out, Boston will be shorthanded at point guard against the Hornets tonight. Expect more minutes from Payton Pritchard and… Tremont Waters? Evan Fournier playing on the ball?

