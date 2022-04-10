Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Ja Morant, other key players

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake.

Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Robert Williams (knee) and Nik Stauskas (ankle) are the only players listed on the Celtics' injury report. As for the Grizzlies, they've already locked up the No. 2 seed in the West and are resting star point guard Ja Morant and several other key players.

C's head coach Ime Udoka said the plan is for the regular starters to play, though veteran big man Al Horford will be a game-time decision due to back tightness.

Coach Udoka says the plan is to play our regular starters tonight in Memphis. Al Horfordâ€™s status is the only uncertainty, as heâ€™s dealing with some tightness in his back, which he will test out pregame. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 10, 2022

Tip-off for Sunday's season finale is set for 7 p.m. ET.