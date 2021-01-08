Celtics great Paul Pierce sparks strong reactions with Luka Doncic comparison

Justin Leger
·3 min read

Paul Pierce sparks strong reactions with Luka Doncic comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Internet is having a field day with Paul Pierce's assessment of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Friday on ESPN's "The Jump," Pierce praised the way Doncic makes it look easy despite not being the most athletic player on the court. In doing so, he compared Doncic's game to his own.

“He (Doncic) got a lot of me in him,” Pierce said. “No seriously, though. He looks slow, lethargic, but he always gets there. He’s a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me and him have got a lot in common.”

Watch the clip below:

At 21 years old, Doncic already has an All-NBA First Team selection under his belt and likely will be a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. As great as Pierce was, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team three times and the All-NBA Second Team once -- never First Team -- during his 19-year career.

The comparison, as one would expect, prompted plenty of reactions on Twitter.

In fairness to Pierce, the 2008 NBA champion wasn't comparing his skills to Doncic's. Rather, he was comparing their ability to overcome their athletic shortcomings to create shot opportunities.

While the negative reaction to Pierce's comments was strong, there were just as many people defending him.

 

 

Latest Stories