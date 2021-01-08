Celtics great Paul Pierce sparks strong reactions with Luka Doncic comparison

Paul Pierce sparks strong reactions with Luka Doncic comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Internet is having a field day with Paul Pierce's assessment of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Friday on ESPN's "The Jump," Pierce praised the way Doncic makes it look easy despite not being the most athletic player on the court. In doing so, he compared Doncic's game to his own.

“He (Doncic) got a lot of me in him,” Pierce said. “No seriously, though. He looks slow, lethargic, but he always gets there. He’s a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me and him have got a lot in common.”

Watch the clip below:

At 21 years old, Doncic already has an All-NBA First Team selection under his belt and likely will be a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. As great as Pierce was, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team three times and the All-NBA Second Team once -- never First Team -- during his 19-year career.

The comparison, as one would expect, prompted plenty of reactions on Twitter.

Paul Pierce had 19 seasons to make the All-NBA first team, or get his name on an MVP ballot. Never did either. Luka did them both in year two. — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) January 8, 2021

Didn’t know Paul Pierce was a elite playmaker or ball handler but ok... — Wami🌟 (@WamiWaynwiedWo) January 8, 2021

Sophomore Luka > any version of Paul Pierce https://t.co/R2SI0AHXng — ⁶ °𝓖𝓪𝓰𝓮💯🔥🏀 (@BooneGage) January 8, 2021

Paul pierce was a great player I just wish he’d let someone else say it for once — Ross Michael (@RossMcKendry23) January 8, 2021

Every Paul pierce quote discredits his career more and more https://t.co/Kfkqu8D2DH — Murph (@bpmurph23) January 8, 2021

Somebody revoke Paul Pierce’s right to professionally giving basketball opinions. https://t.co/RYfASnK0wf — Timmy Atkinson (@TimmyHOD3) January 8, 2021

In fairness to Pierce, the 2008 NBA champion wasn't comparing his skills to Doncic's. Rather, he was comparing their ability to overcome their athletic shortcomings to create shot opportunities.

While the negative reaction to Pierce's comments was strong, there were just as many people defending him.

People in these comments must think of Paul Pierce as a role player https://t.co/8SjBLMteZ3 — Liam©🪐 (@SimmonsDPOY2021) January 8, 2021

Paul Pierce isn’t wrong. In terms of scoring, Doncic and Pierce are very similar. Y’all are just haters https://t.co/Xk9POlUDNY — Won’t Bow Down (@PelicansWBD) January 8, 2021

A lot of people who dont know how good paul pierce was. Too many casuals — Mohamed Ahmed (@RealDealMohamed) January 8, 2021

They both aren’t that athletic and use diff skills to score. It’s not wrong, you guys just hate Paul Pierce. Act like he’s not a HOF — IN (@Inas23_) January 8, 2021