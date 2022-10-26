Celtics' Grant Williams suspended 1 game for making contact with official in loss to Bulls

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game for “recklessly making contact and directing inappropriate language” toward an official during their loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier this week, the league announced on Wednesday.

Williams will now miss their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He will return for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards in Boston.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/52Bh8RfBSt — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 26, 2022

Williams and Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla were both ejected in the second half of Monday’s 120-102 loss to the Bulls at the United Center.

Mazzulla was hit with two quick technical fouls and ejected in the third quarter after arguing for a technical foul after Jaylen Brown drove to the basket against Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was ejected from tonight's game vs. the Bulls 😳pic.twitter.com/uw4tYtIKxd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 25, 2022

Then later in the period, Williams tried to take a charge against Vucevic in the lane. He was called for a blocking foul, and jumped up and started running back up to the wing when he blatantly made contact with official Cheryl Flores.

While it didn’t appear to be intentional, it triggered the technical foul and ejection. It's unclear what Williams said to the official.

“It’s unfortunate,” Mazzulla said after the game, via MassLive. “We have to be composed in all situations. In a situation where the game’s not going your way and something like that happens, that just adds to the distraction. Regardless of what happens, we have to be better, more composed, and it starts with me.”

Story continues

Williams finished the night with three rebounds and shot 0-of-3 from the field in 18 minutes. The 23-year-old has averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds so far this season, his fourth with the Celtics.

Monday's loss marked the first for the Celtics this season, snapping their three-game win streak to open the year. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points in their win, and Vucevic finished with 18 points and 23 rebounds.