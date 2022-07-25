Celtics' Grant Williams claps back at Steph Curry for ESPYs diss

Celtics' Williams claps back at Steph for ESPYs diss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The beef continues.

“Petty King” Steph Curry and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics have been going at it for nearly a week now, much to the delight of NBA fans who love a little bit of off-court drama.

It all started with Williams’ podcast comments that made headlines on Wednesday, which saw him “confidently” claimed the Celtics were the better team in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Just hours later, Steph took a “disciplined” shot back at Williams with an Instagram post of his haircut before hosting the ESPYs that same night.

And once the Warriors superstar hit the ESPYs stage, he didn’t hold back.

“It’s great to see you again, my man,” Curry said to Williams in the audience while wearing a green suit. “I know you like this color. I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done.

“I might even let you wear a ring.”

While Williams cracked a smile from the ESPYs crowd, he appears to have stewed for a few days before clapping back.

On Monday, he posted a collection of photos from the award show and didn’t beat around the bush, tagging Curry in his response to the diss.

Grant Williams responds to Stephâ€™s ESPYs jab ðŸ§ pic.twitter.com/JQcZ4PiqCZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 25, 2022

At 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, it’s obvious Williams has Curry beat when it comes to size.

But using it to diss a player who bested his team on the Finals court?

Interesting choice.

Even though Curry is four inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter than Williams, his trophy case helps him have the last laugh in this case.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast