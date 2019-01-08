Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving getting more comfortable with each other on the court originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- Coming into Monday's game against Brooklyn, Gordon Hayward was playing some of his best basketball as a Celtic.

He kicked off the New Year with a season-high 35 points in a win over Minnesota, and followed that up with a near triple-double (16 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) in Boston's victory over Dallas.

But those strong performances came with the team's leading scorer, Kyrie Irving, out with an eye injury, which only added more fuel to the small bonfire of fans who don't believe Hayward and Irving can each play well on the same night.

Let Monday's 116-95 win over Brooklyn be the first salvo to combat that theory.

Irving didn't play in the fourth quarter against the Nets and still managed to lead the Celtics in scoring with 17 points.

As for Hayward, a key cog in Boston's balanced scoring attack that featured eight players in double figures, he had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Neither player had tremendously strong numbers, in part because the Celts built a huge lead that peaked at 24 points and coach Brad Stevens was able to give playing time to everyone on the bench. No Celtic played more than Irving's 27:50.

But in the time Hayward and Irving were on the floor together (14 minutes, 27 seconds to be exact), both managed to impact the game without getting in the other's way, with the Celtics being plus-3 during that time.

However, those who question how the two would play as a tandem are justified when you look at Hayward's numbers this season when Irving has not been around.

In three games without Irving, Hayward has averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from 3-point range. All those numbers are significantly better than his season averages in those respective categories.

And with Hayward doing his work as a reserve, that provides yet another challenge for foes when facing the Celtics.

"I think of when [Manu] Ginobili came off the bench in San Antonio, an All-Star coming off the bench," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson when asked about Hayward. "It's a smart move by Brad. I know it causes matchup problems for us."

Celtics big man Aron Baynes spent three years (2012-15) as a teammate of Ginobili's in San Antonio.

"I think Gordon would like that [comparison]; he's [Ginobili] the reason he wears number 20, right?" Baynes said. "Hopefully, he can keep his ascent going right now. He's getting more comfortable, filling that role perfectly. So yeah, he definitely comes in and adds another level to the team, which is what Manu did every single time he stepped on the court. That would be great if Gordon keeps heading towards that."

And to do it as Irving does Kyrie Irving-like things makes Hayward's progress even sweeter for Boston.

"It's very important." said Al Horford. "I don't think one thing is going to affect the other. I just think that Gordon is starting to be like himself again. He feels more comfortable, he's more confident, he's starting to attack the basket more. That's good to see."

