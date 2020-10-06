Celtics' Gordon Hayward finishes eighth in Teammate of the Year Award voting

Justin Leger

Hayward voted as one of the NBA's best teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's clear Gordon Hayward is well-regarded by his Boston Celtics teammates and the rest of the NBA.

Voting results for the 2019-20 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award were revealed Tuesday, and Hayward received plenty of recognition. The 30-year-old finished eighth overall and tied for the fifth-most first-place votes.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday was voted this season's Teammate of the Year. Check out the full results below:

Hayward missed some time due to injury in both the regular season and the playoffs, but it appears he still found a way to make a positive impact off the court.

In 52 games played duing the 2019-20 campaign, Hayward averaged 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.