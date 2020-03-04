Celtics' Gordon Hayward exits after halftime vs. Nets with right knee contusion

The Celtics' injury troubles continued on Tuesday night when Gordon Hayward left the game didn't return to the court after halftime and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee contusion.

The C's were already without Jayson Tatum, out with an illness, and Kemba Walker was playing for the first time after missing five games with a knee injury.

Here's the play where Hayward appears to be injured. He grabs his knee after it's rolled into by teammate Daniel Theis:

This appears to be the play where Gordon Hayward contused his knee pic.twitter.com/KZa0VDfNPA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Walker is on a 20-25 minute restriction so he was held out at the start of the third quarter with the Celtics up, 56-43. It led to an unconventional starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Brad Wanamaker, Daniel Theis and Javonte Green taking the floor after halftime.

Expect more information on Hayward's injury after the game.

