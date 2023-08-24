Celtics work out Glen Robinson III ahead of training camp

The Boston Celtics have been inviting numerous wings to workouts in recent days. Currently, the Celtics have two open roster spots heading into training camp. Behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, there are minutes at the wing position up for grabs.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Celtics recently worked out Glen Robinson III as they continue exploring all available options. Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick who is entering his eighth year in the NBA. This past season, Robinson played 23 games for the Sacramento Kings, starting two and averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds on 45.7% shooting from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

The other wings the Celtics will be hosting for workouts are TJ Warren, Lamar Stevens, and Louis King.

The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 24, 2023

Warren has spent the past season with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns after recovering from a foot injury that kept him out of the 2021-22 season. Stevens is known for his defensive upside and intensity. And, King is a career two way player who is likely looking to take a step up in role.

Brad Stevens will have a tough decision to make regarding who he extends a contract offer to. However, we can rest assured any decision he makes will be based on legitimate talent evaluations and scouting.

