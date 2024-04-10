Do the Celtics have four future Hall of Famers on their roster?

The Boston Celtics are enjoying what could become a historic season for the franchise. They sit first in the Eastern Conference with a 15-game cushion over the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks. They also have the best record in the NBA. Joe Mazzulla’s team is widely expected to contend for the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season.

A significant part of Boston’s success this season has been the sheer level of talent on its roster. Its starting five could be an All-Star group. Al Horford coming off the bench is a luxury most teams could only dream of. As such, it’s no surprise that Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has listed four members of Boston’s roster as future Hall of Famers.

“The issue with the Boston Celtics isn’t spotting Hall of Fame candidates,” Favale wrote. “It’s deciding on how many.”

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford are Favale’s selections. Depending on how successful the Celtics are in the coming years, we may need to add Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis to that list, too.

Right now, it doesn’t matter how many roster members could potentially make the Hall of Fame. The important thing is winning a championship and proving that the current roster is among the best in the history of the NBA. Boston has been building to this moment; now is the time to execute.

