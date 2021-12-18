Celtics foul Steph Curry, give Warriors four free points before halftime

Celtics foul Steph in weird sequence to end first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even though Steph Curry shooting a half-court heave at the end of a quarter is a low-percentage shot, opposing teams still fear the Warriors' star making it.

The Boston Celtics were so worried about Curry hitting a shot with 0.9 seconds remaining before halftime that they put two defenders near him as Andre Iguodala inbounded the ball at midcourt.

Curry got the shot off but he missed it. The Celtics thought they had dodged a bullet and would only be down 10 heading to the locker room.

Except Celtics guard Marcus Smart inexplicably bumped Curry on the half-court shot, knocking him to the floor. The referees reviewed it and deemed Smart guilty of committing the foul, giving Curry three free throws.

First-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka compounded matters by getting called for a technical foul because he argued the call on Smart.

Curry, who owns the highest career free-throw percentage (90.7 percent) made all four free throws.

The Celtics gave the Warriors four free throws after a foul and tech right before the half

The Warriors at built a 20-point lead during the second quarter, but the Celtics worked hard to cut it to 10 before the foul on Smart and the technical on Udoka.

With those four free points, the Warriors took a 68-54 lead into the locker room and Curry finished with 20 points in the half.

