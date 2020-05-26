Celtics Forgotten 50: Important players who played a role in franchise history

The list of Boston Celtics greats is lengthy, one filled with players whose basketball exploits will live on forever in the minds and hearts of Celtics Nation and basketball fans across the globe.

But in taking their place as the league's forebearers of greatness, behind them stood men whose many contributions on and off the court - while not as noticeable - are important when it comes to the narrative surrounding the Boston Celtics franchise and its ascension to becoming the NBA's first great basketball dynasty.

The Celtics have won more NBA titles (17) than any team in league history. That includes a stretch in which they won 11 titles in 13 seasons, the kind of dominance we have not seen since, and will likely never see again.

Bill Russell. Bob Cousy. Larry Bird.

Those are just some of the names that come to mind right away when conversations steer towards historical excellence among the Celtics franchise.

But there are so many others whose contributions to the franchise's success have largely gone ignored, cast aside or simply forgotten about as the sands of time move on when it comes to the growth and evolution of the most storied franchise in NBA history.

Here we shed some light on those contributors divided into three groups but collectively make up, "The Forgotten 50."

Part 1: The Early Years | Part 2: Behind the Dynasty (coming June 2) | Part 3: Franchise in Transition (coming June 9)

