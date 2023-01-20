Bronny James is expected to choose between Ohio State, Oregon, and USC after his season
Bronny is the second-highest recruit in his class who has not yet committed to a college.
GuliKit, makers of the truly excellent KingKong Pro 2 wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch, which we reviewed last year, has just released an upgrade/repair kit for the official Nintendo Joy-Cons that brings its drift-free Hall effect joysticks to the handheld console’s native controllers.
Drew Barrymore recalled that she had the "biggest" crush on Corey Feldman and Steven Spielberg arranged their first date.
A man was exonerated after spending six years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. A few alarming factors contributed to the false conviction, one of which included a scandalous romance between the lead homicide detective and a key witness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Despite Jalen Green tying his career-high with 41 points, the #Rockets have now lost 12 straight games, representing the NBA’s longest losing streak this season.
Coolidge told Access Hollywood at the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere she had a direct view of Kravitz's room while they were in the Dominican Republic.
The Red Sox agreed to terms with outfielder Adam Duvall on a contract that will pay him at least $7 million for 2023, according to a report.
While speaking with reporters at the team’s end of season availability on Thursday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that there's a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the team next season.
In case you missed it, Cardale Jones is back in professional football. (@IndoorFL) #GoBucks #GoIFL #IndoorFootballLeague
The star spoke about motherhood, the birth of her daughter, and why she's protective about this stage of her life in an interview with British Vogue.
The Bengals appear to using talk of a neutral site AFC Championship Game as motivation.
Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.
Jayson Tatum goes off on the Warriors for 34 points and 19 rebounds to power a 121-118 overtime victory.
Ahead of the Lunar New Year, former NBA star Jeremy Lin revealed that he has been married for about two years. On Wednesday, Lin wished his followers a happy Lunar New Year in a Facebook post. Along with the greeting, the 34-year-old announced that he married his longtime partner “a couple years ago” in an intimate ceremony, adding that the wedding was the “highlight” of his life.
A video of a Chinese woman, who says she is being detained by police in a secret location after attending a protest vigil in Beijing last year, has been circulating on social media. The video, which purportedly shows Cao Zhixin, a 26-year-old editor at Peking University Press, began circulating online on Monday. In the video, Zhixin explains that she and her five friends were summoned by the police three days after the widespread protests in Beijing on Nov. 27.
The monster cane toad discovered in Conway National park weighed 5.95 pounds, six times more than the average cane toad.
The author shares how during a visit to the Empire State Building, she wasn't allowed to use the elevator because her disability wasn't visible.
As Channing Tatum has announced he's working to remake Ghost, the idea itself is enough to sell its promise.
Two more suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder case
Derrick White (Boston Celtics) with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors, 01/19/2023
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.