Bronny James is expected to choose between Ohio State, Oregon, and USC after his season

A video of a Chinese woman, who says she is being detained by police in a secret location after attending a protest vigil in Beijing last year, has been circulating on social media. The video, which purportedly shows Cao Zhixin, a 26-year-old editor at Peking University Press, began circulating online on Monday. In the video, Zhixin explains that she and her five friends were summoned by the police three days after the widespread protests in Beijing on Nov. 27.