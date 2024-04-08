Celtics take a Florida floor general in new 2024 mock draft

The Boston Celtics front office likely already has a full range of prospective targets in mind for the 2024 NBA draft. And the folks over at the Ringer have put together a mock draft trying to divine what the Celtics will do with their picks for this year’s big event.

For the Celtics’ own second-rounder, currently projected to come in at No. 53 overall, and the Ringer has Boston using it on University of Florida floor general Zyon Pullin. A 6-foot-4, 23-year-old point guard with a 6-foot-6 wingspan who evokes shades of Andrew Nembhard and Tyus Jones, Pullin is described as a “game-managing point guard who runs a tight ship while providing versatile defense.”

The Gator alum could stand to work on his finishing and 3-point shot, but any prospect taken this late in the draft tends to be a bit of a project anyway, and Pullin’s upside is worth the gamble in our estimation.

Florida



The Gators might have the most underrated high-major player in the country in point guard Zyon Pullin. He’s not the flashiest player but makes all the right decisions and does a little bit of everything for coach Todd Golden and Co. This year, Pullin is averaging 15.6… pic.twitter.com/Rr8UKSbOpu — Danny Johnson (@dannyjohnson_23) March 20, 2024



Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire