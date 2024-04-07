Celtics floated as ideal landing spot for Zach Edey

The Boston Celtics will likely own the 30th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Since becoming President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens has seldom used his draft picks, preferring to trade them for future assets instead. However, with the new collective bargaining agreement and the roster continuing to get more expensive, now might be the time to acquire some cost-controlled talent. According to a league assistant who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy on Sports under the condition of anonymity, Brad Stevens could look to acquire Zach Edey, should he still be available at that point in the selection process. The assistant believes Edey’s throwback style of play would suit the Celtics due to their willingness to play through the post this season.

“They like to post you up,” The assistant said. “The 3-pointers are what gets all the attention but they know how to get inside the defense and post you up. So, if you have a kid like Edey and he has all these drop-steps and moves and counters, they’re good with that, especially if you’re putting him on the floor for 15-18 minutes a game and just giving you a different look.”

Edey would likely slot into a deep bench role as a rookie, potentially fulfilling what we saw from Neemias Queta this season, except on a full-scale deal. His size and post-scoring would ensure the Celtics had a legitimate big-man prospect to develop. Furthermore, he would be entering the league as a polished product.

Still, there’s no guarantee Edey will be available so late in the draft. If he is, though, he could be a home run for the Celtics.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire