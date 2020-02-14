Celtics fans will love this epic photo of Jayson Tatum's poster dunk on JaMychal Green

Jayson Tatum put JaMychal Green on a poster Wednesday night with one of the best dunks we've seen this NBA season.

The Boston Celtics forward drove to the basket in the final minute of the third quarter and threw down an awesome dunk right in the Los Angeles Clippers forward's face. The dunk gave the C's an 86-84 lead and brought the TD Garden crowd to its feet.

Check out Tatum's incredible slam in the video below:

Jayson Tatum with the poster on his head! 😤



(via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/mOYyhGVowv



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2020

The dunk looks equally amazing in photo form, and the Celtics tweeted out a great one Thursday night.

OH MY JT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Tmu1HeLZS1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2020

The Celtics ultimately prevailed 141-133 in double overtime to ride into the All-Star break on a high note. Tatum led the way with a game-high 39 points and played excellent defense to shut down Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard in the fourth quarter and overtime.

