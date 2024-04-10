Celtics fall to Bucks in historic, foul shot-less loss

The Boston Celtics were setting NBA records that were not doing them any favors in their 104-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on this past Tuesday (April 9). Somehow, the Celtics managed to get to the free throw line precisely 0 times, which, in the entire, nearly eight-decade history of the league, has never been done before.

We knew it was not going to be a normal game with both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford out injured, and things only got weirder when Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo going down hurt with a scary non-contact calf injury mid-game.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the unusual loss and what it might mean for Boston. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire