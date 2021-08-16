Celtics to face Sacramento Kings Sin City squad for summer league title, perhaps with Payton Pritchard back in the fold

The Boston Celtics will face the Sacramento Kings in the Las Vegas Summer League title game Tuesday, August 16, and they may get a little help back in the fold to do it, with summer league star Payton Pritchard tweeting he will be back in Las Vegas for the title contest.

Pritchard could perhaps be merely a spectator, but it seems likely he will play if making the trip back from the Pacific Northwest where he has been dropping absurd stat lines in pro-am play. It may also be stashed Israeli point guard Yam Madar‘s last time to try to convince Boston’s brass he’s worth a roster spot for 2021-22, but will have to have recovered enough from a strained groin to do it.

The Kings are also undefeated in summer league play, and will be no easy win for the summer Celtics whether they have FastPP back or simply in the stands.

Back in Vegas on Tuesday for summer league chip! https://t.co/Ns0bJWvYEl — Payton Pritchard (@paytonpritch3) August 16, 2021

But as Aaron Nesmith noted in a recent article with the Celtics Wire, Boston came to Las Vegas to win, and they have managed to put themselves in a position to do just that.

No small achievement that, even in the context of the perennial over-valuing of summer league play by fans and analysts both.

