Celtics extend qualifying offers to Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis, not Brad Wanamker

With all of the reports and rumors swirling around the Celtics' upcoming free agency period, they officially made decisions on three free agents.

Boston extended qualifying offers (QO) to Terry Rozier and Daniel Theis, making them both restricted free agents according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania. This gives the Celtics the right to match any offer sheet either sign with another team and keep them on the roster.

Brad Wanamaker was not extended a qualifying offer, so he will become an unrestricted free agent, able to go wherever he gets an offer. P.J. Dozier, who played for the Celtics on a two-way contract last season, was not extended a QO as well, according to Tim Bontemps.

Extending a QO to Rozier takes up $9.1 million in cap space the Celtics would need to sign Kemba Walker, who is reportedly 'on his way' to joining Boston when free agency commences on June 30. However, the Celtics can rescind the QO at any time and allow Rozier to become an unrestricted free agent. Rozier is currently drawing interest from the Knicks and Hornets.

This is likely a precautionary measure for the Celtics if they don't end up securing Walker's services. That way, the Celtics can have at least one of them in the fold heading into next season.

As Chris Forsberg notes, the Celtics would like to bring back Theis and can keep his smaller QO extended even if they sign Walker to a max contract.

In order for the Celtics to clear the cap space to sign Walker, they'll need to renounce the rights to Rozier, Al Horford, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Morris.

