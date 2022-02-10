Celtics to ‘explore converting Sam Hauser to a standard contract’ after flurry of trade deadline deals: report

Justin Quinn
·2 min read
The Boston Celtics will “will explore converting Sam Hauser to a standard contract” from his current two way deal according to Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith in a tweet coming soon after the passing of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

The move, precipitated by a cluster of moves by the Celtics that opened up five roster spots on the team, would help get the team to the full, 13-man minimum required by the league and reward the Virginia product for his outstanding play with the team’s G League developmental affiliate, the (Portland), Maine Celtics, where Hauser has spent the bulk of his inaugural campaign in the NBA.

The former Cavalier has been lighting it up from beyond the arc at that level, knocking down 41.2% of his shots while putting up 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal per game with Maine.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

