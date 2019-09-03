Celtics' Enes Kanter reacts to crazy finish in Team USA vs. Turkey

Enes Kanter likely was a very conflicted man Tuesday morning.

Kanter has four Boston Celtics teammates playing for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He also hails from Turkey -- whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has labeled him a terrorist as a result of the big man speaking out against Erdoğan's harsh regime.

So, Kanter probably had a lot on his mind watching Team USA and Turkey play a surprisingly eventful group stage game at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The U.S. survived with a 93-92 overtime win -- prompting a diplomatic tweet from Kanter.

WOW!!! What a game



🇺🇸 👏 🇹🇷



— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 3, 2019

Kanter saw Kemba Walker (15 points) and Jayson Tatum (11 points) play key roles to defeat his native country, as the Celtics teammates combined to score seven of Team USA's 12 points in overtime.

USA SURVIVES!



Khris Middleton's free throws lift the United States over Turkey in the group stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup! pic.twitter.com/eU5sAHlUwC



— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2019

But Kanter probably didn't enjoy watching Tatum go down with a sprained ankle in the final seconds of overtime.

Team USA and Turkey are in first and second place in their group, respectively, so it's possible both squads could advance to the next round -- in which case Kanter will have more reasons to follow along.

