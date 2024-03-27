Celtics provide encouraging Jrue Holiday update

The Boston Celtics suffered defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday (March 25). However, they will get their chance for revenge when the two teams face off again on Thursday (March 28). In Boston’s recent loss, they were playing without Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, as both members of the starting backcourt sat out the game due to injury.

However, with Boston’s rematch on the horizon, White’s name is not on the injury report. Furthermore, Holiday, who has missed the Celtics’ last five games with a shoulder injury, has been upgraded to “questionable” ahead of the game.

Al Horford, Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman are also on the injury list, all of whom are also cited as questionable heading into the day. Nevertheless, Holiday’s potential availability will be the biggest storyline for Celtics fans to follow leading up to tipoff.

The veteran guard’s presence could help limit any chances of the Hawks enjoying another mid-game surge.

