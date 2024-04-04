Celtics earn 60th win, clinch best record for first time since 2008 championship team

The Boston Celtics have won their 60th win of the NBA’s 2023-24 season, their highest total of wins for any season since their 2007-08 campaign that saw them hang Banner 17. That achievement was not lost on the Celtics, who tried their best to soak up the glory of the victory without lingering on it too long Wednesday night in their 135-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s very hard to do. We may never be in this position again,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to the media postgame via the AP. “We should enjoy it tonight, and when (we) wake up tomorrow — nobody cares.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine joined Tom Giles to talk over Boston’s impressive night, the win total and its significance, and locking up the league’s best record on a recent episode of “Celtics Postgame Live.” Check it out below!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire