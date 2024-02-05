Celtics drop Grizzlies 131-91 as Marcus Smart makes first return to Boston

The Boston Celtics took care of business against the depleted Memphis Grizzlies Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 131-91 victory. With the win, the Celtics move to 23-3 at home and 38-12 on the season.

The gameplay itself took a backseat, however. Not only are the Grizzlies dealing with injuries up and down the roster, but the game marked the first trip back to Boston for Marcus Smart since the fan-favorite was traded in the 2023 offseason. Smart was honored with a tribute video during a timeout in the first quarter, and took home the night’s “Hero Among Us” Award.

It was an emotional night and an easy win for Boston. Here’s what you may have missed from a 131-91 Celtics victory over the Grizzlies.

Boston offense

Jayson Tatum once again led the way for the Celtics, dropping 34 points in the first three quarters of action. The former Duke Blue Devil also had 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and his services were not needed for the final frame.

Overall, it was a steady offensive showing for Boston. They shot 48.5% from the field and 37.3% from deep, more than enough to vanquish and under-manned Grizzlies team. Even rookie Jordan Walsh got in on the action, scoring his first NBA basket in the process.

Memphis might not have ever had the personnel to push the Celtics in this one. But by posting 30 assists to just 10 team turnovers, the guys in green were more than efficient and effective enough to take care of business here.

Boston's defense

Save a few hiccups in the first few minutes, Boston was able to keep Memphis at a comfortable distance. The Grizzlies just couldn’t generate enough scoring to keep pace with the Celtics.

For the game, Memphis surrendered 19 turnovers, thanks to an active approach from Boston’s defenders. Overall, the home team had 11 steals and 4 blocks, too. Even the bench players defended quite well, maintaining a mammoth lead for the full final quarter.

Looking ahead

It’s been a long season for Smart and the Grizzlies. With so many injuries, it feels unlikely they will be able to make much noise in the Western Conference play-in tournament if they don’t miss qualifying entirely.

For the Celtics, Sunday was a welcome righting of the ship after an ugly loss to the Lakers earlier in the week. Looking forward, Boston has a few more winnable games on the docket before the All-Star break.

Between now and then, however, is the NBA trade deadline.

