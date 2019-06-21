Celtics draft picks: Boston's collection of future assets still impressive originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics were busy during the 2019 NBA Draft, making two first-round picks and trading another for a future selection.

The C's, as a result, still have an impressive haul of first-rounders to dangle in the trade market as the front office searches for ways to build a championship-caliber roster.

They have their own first-round picks over the next two years, in addition to the Memphis Grizzlies' 2020 first-rounder. This Grizzlies pick is top-six protected in 2020 and unprotected in 2021. Memphis is in full rebuild mode, so there's a decent chance the selection is unprotected for Boston in 2021.

The Celtics also own the Milwaukee Bucks' 2020 first-round pick top-7 protected. This pick is from the trade with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Bucks pick almost certainly will convey in 2020 barring some sort of disaster for Milwaukee.

So… Celtics trade #20 to the Sixers for #24 and #33, then trade #24 and Aron Baynes to the Suns for the Bucks' 2020 first-round pick (top-7 protected, then unprotected in 2021). Their max cap room now increases to $34.8M. — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) June 21, 2019

Here's an updated look at the Celtics' first-round draft picks over the next two years.

2020 NBA Draft

--Memphis Grizzlies (top-6 protected)

--Milwaukee Bucks (top-7 protected)

--Boston's own pick







2021 NBA Draft

--Memphis Grizzlies (unprotected if it doesn't convey in 2020)

--Milwaukee Bucks (unprotected if it doesn't convey in 2020)

--Boston's own pick







