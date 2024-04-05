Celtics downgrade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jaden Springer to OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

The Boston Celtics will have to face the Sacramento Kings with a few of their best players sitting on the bench, according to a recent notification from the team. The Celtics shared that they have downgraded a trio of backcourt players for the Kings tilt this evening at TD Garden.

Star forward Jaylen Brown will sit to nurse his left hand sprain back to health ahead of the NBA’s 2024 Playoffs, and starting Boston floor general Derrick White (currently afflicted with a lower back contusion picked up earlier this week) will join him in street clothes vs. Sacramento this (April 5) evening.

Reserve wing Jaden Spring will also sit as he rests up his left knee, which has been bothered by tendinopathy for some time now.

All three had been on the injury report as questionable for today’s game before this afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire