Celtics don't need a superstar center; they've got a Voltron frontcourt

Forsberg: C's centers greater than the sum of their parts

Enes Kanter likes to compare the Boston Celtics big-man situation to Power Rangers. Voltron might be an even better action-hero comparison.

See, the combined powers of Bostons centers is far greater than the sum of their parts.

After the Celtics watched Al Horford land a payday with the rival Sixers last summer and traded away Aron Baynes to facilitate the arrival of Kemba Walker, Boston was left without a defensive anchor patrolling its back line.

Despite all of the team's perimeter talent, there was great consternation about the Celtics chances to compete with the East's elite because of that void.

Danny Ainge quietly pieced together a ragtag group of big men. The Celtics snagged Kanter using $5 million from the room midlevel exception, re-signed Daniel Theis at the same modest price tag, plucked Vincent Poirier out of France, traded down and drafted Grant Williams late in the first round, and nabbed Tacko Fall on a two-way deal after he went undrafted.

All while the team crossed its fingers that a lone holdover, 2018 first-round pick Robert Williams, could make a leap.

Injuries added a layer of complexity to Bostons big-man rotations throughout much of the 2019-20 season, but the arrival of the playoffs has spotlighted coach Brad Stevens ability to deploy a specific skillset to best counter that opponents strengths.

Forget Power Rangers and Voltron. Its become a game of Pokemon.

When Philadelphia deployed fire-type Joel Embiid, Stevens countered with rock-type Kanter. When the Sixers switched to ground-type Horford, Stevens deployed grass-type Grant Williams (even if the rookie didn't have nearly as many Experience Points as the vet).

In Game 1 against the Raptors on Sunday, Stevens dusted off Robert Williams, who played less than 10 minutes over the final three games of the Sixers series, and deployed him as the first big off the bench while hoping to counter the athleticism of Serge Ibaka. Bostons second-year big man had some obvious defensive lapses but offset that by chipping in 10 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting while serving as a consistent lob threat during his 19 minutes of floor time.

The Boston big-man troika of Theis, Rob Williams, and Grant Williams combined for 23 points and 20 rebounds (this despite the fact that Grant Williams only box score contribution was two fouls in his eight minutes as a small-ball 5). That production offset the 22 points and 15 rebounds that Torontos Marc Gasol and Ibaka paired up for.

None of Bostons bigs would go particularly high in your fantasy draft. But the Celtics have harnessed their combined talents and theyre neutralizing some of the Easts top frontcourts.

"Weve gotten it all year, said Stevens. "I think thats the one thing I know people havent talked about our [big] guys a ton. There was a lot of talk at the beginning of the year how we were going to fill that. It really has been hockey-sub mentality and everybodys just willing to play their role.

"For Rob, we sit him most of the Philly series, but know that if we play in this one, hes probably going to get a chance to play. Enes doesnt get a chance to play [in Game 1] it doesnt say anything about how good those guys are, its just the way that we match up. Everybodys got a role to play, weve gotten great play from our centers all year because they complement our other guys extremely well.

More importantly, they complement each other well. Theis struggles with beefier bigs like Embiid, so the Celtics leaned heavily on Kanter in Round 1. Kanter struggles in the pick-and-roll and so Rob Williams hopped the boards and skated with the backups to start Round 2.

"If you look at our big men, its like Power Rangers, said Kanter. "We got Theis, he can pretty much do everything pick and roll, pick and pop, can shoot the 3; Rob is a lob threat and blocking shots; you got me, the offensive rebounding, post-up play; then you got Tacko coming in and just literally everybody is cheering; Vincent comes in, Grant comes in. I feel like if I was on the teams that were going to play against us, I dont know what to do, man.

Theis deserves a lot of the credit for Boston staying afloat at the center position. Hes embraced his role with a talent-filled first unit and hes more than content to set good screens and seal off defenders when Bostons stars attack the basket. Sure, hed like more whistles to go his way (the War on Theis saw a rare peace treaty in Sundays Game 1) but he tries hard defensively and rebounds well for his size.

