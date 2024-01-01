Celtics dominating performance in San Antonio leads to sixth straight win

The Boston Celtics put together a dominating performance vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs Sunday for their sixth straight win as point guard Derrick White, who returned to San Antonio to face his former team, lived up to his recent All-Star hype.

The Celtics imposed their will early and led wire-to-wire against an overmatched Spurs team, outscoring the Spurs 40-23 in the tilt’s third quarter to pull out of reach for good. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla credited the team’s focus coming out of halftime to maintain intensity as a major factor in the win, but apart from Wemby toying with White in transition, the play was almost entirely controlled by the Celtics.

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House, Amina Smith, Brian Scalabrine and Drew Carter broke down the last Boston game of 2023 on “Postgame Live”.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire