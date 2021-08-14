Celtics dominate Sixers, remain unbeaten in 2021 NBA Summer League

Edwards shines as C's beat Sixers, stay unbeaten in Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's no debate: The Boston Celtics are the best team in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

The C's kept their unbeaten record intact with a 100-81 win over the rival Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Boston (4-0) is likely to play in the Summer League championship game on Tuesday night.

Celtics guard Carsen Edwards led the way with an impressive all-around performance. He scored 16 points with seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists in 32 minutes.

Carsen Edwards is a one man highlight reel tonight and we're still in the first quarter 🙀 pic.twitter.com/uLShDOL8PX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 14, 2021

Zach Auguste led Boston with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting in just 15 minutes. Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith each scored 13 points for the C's.

Celtics guard Yam Madar did not play. He has a right groin strain and is considered day-to-day, per the team.