Celtics’ Derrick White on Boston’s winning strategy, the Thunder’s young core, foul baiters, and more

It’s no secret that former NBAer and the current cohost of the “Old Man and the 3” podcast JJ Redick is a fan of Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White, even going so far as to say that the Colorado native ought to make the NBA’s 2024 All-Star team.

Now, in the latest episode of “The Old Man and the 3,” Reddick and cohost Tommy Alter sat down with White to talk about his improved 3-point shooting, the impact he has on the Celtics, the current dynamics of other teams in the NBA he’s faced so far this season and more. The hosts also touch on some of the other action going on around the league, including struggling teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear their talk for yourself.

