Celtics' depth has Cavs searching for answers

BOSTON – In the first quarter of Boston's Game 2 win over Cleveland, it was Jaylen Brown getting it done offensively to keep the Celtics within striking range while Hurricane LeBron was just crushing it.

When Boston made its move to take control of the game in the third quarter, Scary Terry Rozier got jacuzzi-hot.

And in the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, it was Al Horford in "I got this, fellas" mode.

And we're not even talking about Jayson Tatum, who has been the C'ss leading scorer in the playoffs.

This is who the Celtics are: A deep, talented roster that has reminded us all what a collection of Davids can do against the Goliath of all basketball Goliaths, LeBron James.

Boston is in full-blown attack mode and the Cavs have no idea where the hits are coming from.

They've double-teamed and blitzed Tatum, thinking they will rattle the 20-year-old.

That hasn't worked.

They've brought Tristan Thompson in to be the Horford stopper.

Horford, instead, registers a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, with eight points and five rebounds coming in the fourth quarter of Boston's Game 2 victory.

And Cleveland's had no answers for Rozier (who had 14 of his 18 points in the third quarter alone on Tuesday), Brown, Marcus Morris (a solid two-way contributor and, as usual, the resident bully) or Marcus Smart.

This Celtics team has taken some long-held theories -- like the team with the best player on the floor usually wins the series -- and kicked it to the curb repeatedly.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best player in Boston's first-round series, and the Celtics sent the Bucks home for the summer in seven games.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was the dominant force in Boston's second-round series with the Sixers, and Philly's season ended in just five games.

Boston is going for the series hat-trick against Cleveland now, having won Games 1 and 2 by double digits with the series now shifting to the Q Arena for Games 3 and 4.

"In a lot of ways you feel comfortable going to every one of those guys with the game on the line and then some," said coach Brad Stevens. "Obviously we've gone to Tatum, we've gone to Morris, we've gone to Smart. You feel good about all those guys as guys that can make plays in big moments."

Having so many late-game, get-er-done option appears to have been very under-rated as a factor in this series.

Because outside of James, the Cavaliers have shown few signs of having someone other than Kevin Love or Kyle Korver come up with big shots.

But the problem with those two players?

They are huge, huge defensive liabilities, to the point where you almost feel like you have to stop play in order to dry up the drool dripping on to the parquet from Celtics players when they see the only thing standing between them and a basket is Love and/or Korver.

The bottom line is the Celtics are the deeper, more confident crew that has home-court advantage in this series.

And even if the Cavs play well in Game 3 and seemingly have control for most of the game, this Celtics team has shown the ability to bounce back to not just compete but close out games and get the win.

"We're gonna fight," Rozier said. "We're gonna fight until all zeros on the clock. That's pretty much been us. We've been coming back from down no matter how much we've been (down) all season. So, we're gonna fight and we're gonna win."

