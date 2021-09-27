Celtics’ Dennis Schroder explains why he didn’t return to Lakers: ‘I don’t think I fit in 100%’

Media day arrived for a handful of teams to kick off the new year, and that included Dennis Schroder and the Boston Celtics.

Schroder spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after L.A. acquired him via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schroder was a solid third option during the regular season, but health and safety protocols set him back on multiple occasions. The tipping point was his disappearance in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, which peaked with a scoreless Game 5.

The Lakers desperately wanted to upgrade at the position, so Schroder was no longer in the picture.

Schroder, who reportedly turned down an extension in the $80 million range in March, signed with Boston on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

During his media day conference, he explained the extension situation from his perspective (h/t: Celtics on NBC Sports Boston):

“The Lakers told us we’re not talking [about the extension] during the season, and, at the end of the day, I never had that contract in front of me,” Schroder said. “That’s one thing. But they wanted to talk, and at the end of the day, me and my agent decided not to sign that contract.”

It wasn’t clear if Schroder was referring to a different contract or the rumored extension, but he continued about why he didn’t want to return.

“I feel like for me, personally, I got to be comfortable in the environment that I’m in,” Schroder said. “I love the Lakers organization and they did great things, but I think, for me, I don’t think I fit in 100%. You play with LeBron [James] and AD [Anthony Davis], two of the best players in the NBA, and I don’t think I gave them everything, what I bring to the table.”

Schroder went on to say “money isn’t everything” about his new deal with Boston, and he’s looking forward to competing this season in a new environment.

Instead of Schroder, the Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook as the main point guard this season, while Kendrick Nunn and Rajon Rondo are the backups on the depth chart.