Celtics' Dennis Schroder announces jersey number for 2021-22 NBA season

Dennis Schroder announces new Celtics jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The results are in, and Dennis Schroder officially has a new jersey number with the Boston Celtics.

Since his No. 17 is retired by the C's, the newly-acquired point guard decided to let fans vote on which number he should wear this season with Boston. The winner, Schroder announced via his Instagram story, is No. 71.

Given Schroder's affinity for the number 17, it only makes sense for the Germany native to simply switch it around and wear No. 71. Schroder had fans vote on the number on his "DS17" app, and voting closed Sept. 17 at "17:17" German time.

Now that his jersey number mystery is solved, Schroder will shift his focus to helping the Celtics return to the top of the Eastern Conference. For that to happen, he'll likely have to embrace the Sixth Man role with his new team as Marcus Smart is expected to be Boston's starting point guard.

In 61 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.