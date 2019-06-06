Celtics' Danny Ainge says coach Brad Stevens 'least of our concerns' as team didn't fully buy in

Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge is back at work ahead of this month’s NBA draft following a mild heart attack suffered in Milwaukee during the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In his first comments to the media since the 60-year-old former NBA exec of the year returned to the team, Ainge touched on the status of his head coach, Brad Stephens, what really went wrong this season, and how much of it is to blame on impending free agent Kyrie Irving.

Stevens ‘least of our concerns’

The Celtics fell short of expectations, finishing fourth in the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference and losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in a five-game semifinal series. Ainge stood behind his veteran coach despite it.

From the Associated Press:

“Brad, he’s the least of our concerns,” Ainge said. “I wish every one of our players would put the time and effort in that Brad does.”

The Celtics are 270-222 (.549) overall under Stevens and 27-29 in the postseason. They’ve made the playoffs every year except his first in 2013-14.

In back-to-back seasons beginning in ’16-17, the Celtics lost to the James-led Cavs in the conference finals.

Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge, left, says head coach Brad Stevens is 'least' of team's 'concerns.' (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Celtics ‘didn’t buy in 100 percent’

Ainge wants to see more time and effort from his roster because he doesn’t think the players bought in to the plan this past season. That includes making personal sacrifices for the betterment of the team.

From the Associated Press:

“There’s a lot of guys that didn’t handle things the right way, and didn’t make the sacrifices that needed to be done for the benefit of the team,” Ainge said. “We didn’t have 100% buy-in from 100% of the team. I did not anticipate that.”

Terry Rozier, who was a first-round pick by the Celtics in 2015, said he realized in the first five games of the season it was going to be difficult to bring everyone’s talent together. After the team was booted from the playoffs, he said he sacrificed “the most” of anyone on the team and “might have to go.” He’s an unrestricted free agent along with Irving this July.

Irving took too much blame, Ainge says

Ainge said it was “unfortunate” one person always gets the credit or the blame and there were “a lot of reasons the team did not succeed this year” that go beyond Irving.

The superstar was traded from the Cavs in 2017 and took his fair share of criticism throughout the season as the Celtics underperformed.

Forward Marcus Smart said during his exit interview the idea of blaming Irving’s leadership for the early playoff exit was “bull—” and that there’s an entire roster of starters, bench players and coaches who deserve some of it.

Smart in early May, via the New York Post:

“He had to come into a situation where a group of guys that had something going before he came here. ‘How will I fit in?’ He didn’t want to disrupt it,” Smart said. “That says a lot. This is Kyrie Irving we are talking about, and he’s coming in talking about disrupting us.”

The postseason media rounds by multiple members of the Celtics seem to prove Ainge’s point that there’s more to it than Irving.

Next moves for Celtics

The Celtics have the three first-round picks in the NBA draft: Nos. 14, 20 and 22. Though Ainge said in February the Celtics and Irving are “still going to get married” in free agency, that wedding may be called off soon. Ainge said, “I don’t know,” per 98.5 The Sports Hub, when asked Wednesday if Irving will sign with Boston. He remains quiet about what may happen.

It’s widely rumored Irving will join Kevin Durant in signing with the New York Knicks.

