Celtics' Daniel Theis details his favorite things about playing in Boston

Celtics center Daniel Theis hopped on the NBA Twitter account Saturday afternoon to discuss some of his favorite things about playing basketball in Boston.

Among things he talked about, Theis noted that his favorite player to watch growing up was 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Kevin Garnett.

As for who the funniest guy in the C's locker room is... Theis says to leave the jokes up to Marcus Smart and rookie Grant Williams.

We all know the Boston weather can be dreary some days, and Theis acknowledged that, but also discussed what he likes most about being in Boston.

But what is Theis' favorite game in his C's career? Leave it to the Los Angeles Lakers.

So, there you have it.

