Celtics' Daniel Theis details his favorite things about playing in Boston
Celtics center Daniel Theis hopped on the NBA Twitter account Saturday afternoon to discuss some of his favorite things about playing basketball in Boston.
Among things he talked about, Theis noted that his favorite player to watch growing up was 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Kevin Garnett.
Q: Growing up in Germany, did you have a favorite international NBA player? #NBATogether
- @NBAHistory
A: 🔊 @dtheis10 pic.twitter.com/VHjs6mhomY
— NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020
As for who the funniest guy in the C's locker room is... Theis says to leave the jokes up to Marcus Smart and rookie Grant Williams.
Q: Who's the funniest guy in the Celtics locker room? #NBATogether
- @DHrayer
A: 🔊 @dtheis10
🤣 @smart_MS3 😂 @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/ZV19PGalk6
— NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020
We all know the Boston weather can be dreary some days, and Theis acknowledged that, but also discussed what he likes most about being in Boston.
Q: #NBATogether What do you like most about Boston?
- @anthony_nou
A: 🔊 @dtheis10 pic.twitter.com/qm92D0EYTi
— NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020
But what is Theis' favorite game in his C's career? Leave it to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Q: What is your favorite game so far in your Celtics career & why? #NBATogether
- @celtics
A: 🔊 @dtheis10 pic.twitter.com/vAhZGJjiWd
— NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2020
So, there you have it.
